Snoop Dogg Becomes Team USA’s First Honorary Olympic Coach

Iconic rap star Snoop Dogg has taken on an unprecedented role in the world of international sports. On December 11, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced that Snoop will serve as Team USA’s first honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.

The appointment makes the 54-year-old hip-hop legend part of the “Team Behind the Team,” a group of mentors, supporters, and ambassadors who help uplift U.S. athletes.

As honorary coach, Snoop will bring motivation, visibility and fun energy to the squad, lending his name and voice to awareness and fundraising campaigns — including support for the Team USA Fund, which helps with mental health, education, training, and transition programs for Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

This isn’t Snoop’s first Olympic spotlight. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, he became a beloved figure, serving as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock. There he carried the Olympic torch and performed at the closing ceremony with his granddaughter by his side, charming audiences and solidifying his status as a cultural ambassador for sport and entertainment.

Beyond music and more than three decades in Hip Hop, Snoop stands out among rappers for his broad influence in global branding and endorsements. With partnerships across dozens of brands from beverages to apparel, plus status as one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture, Snoop has built a reputation as a versatile entertainer and marketing powerhouse.