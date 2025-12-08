Diddy Doc Reveals Unheard Tupac Murder Confession; Trial Pushed to August 2026

The explosive Netflix documentary about fallen music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs presented shocking claims that he played a part in the death of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

The doc, Sean Combs: The Reckoning— executively produced by rapper 50 Cent, obtained an archived audio recording from 2009, where Duan “Keefe D” Davis details information on the night that Tupac was killed.

Keefe D, who is facing drug charges, was given a legal agreement to become a confidential informant for the LAPD who were investigating the murders of rapper Biggie Smalls and Tupac. During the interview, he detailed events that led to Tupac being shot and implicated himself as being in the vehicle and alleged Diddy’s involvement in the crime.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Keefe D’s statements, Combs offered him $1 million to him and his nephew Orlando Anderson, to kill both Tupac and Shug Knight amid the intense East and West coast rivalry between Bad Boy Records, founded by Diddy, and Death Row Records, founded by Knight. Keefe D has also made confessions to the shooting death on Vlad TV and in his 2019 memoir titled Compton Street Legend.

Rapper and actor Tupac died on September 13 in 1996, six days after a drive-by shooting that took place in Las Vegas after a Mike Tyson boxing match. Suge Knight was also in the vehicle and was shot, where he had with non-life non-life-threatening injuries.

The docuseries also includes testimonies from several people closest to Combs and also supports the allegations of the decades-old claims involving the deaths of both rappers.

“I think that Sean, now in my mature mind, had a lot to do with the death of Tupac,” said Kirk Burrowes, Bad Boy Records co-founder. He also added that after the shooting, the crew knew it would not be safe to return back to the West Coast.

Burrowes also alleged that Diddy urged Biggie Smalls, whose real name is Christopher Wallace, to Los Angeles for the promotion of his upcoming album against his wishes. Biggie was shot dead during that trip in 1997.

Burrowes said that Diddy falsely claimed that it was Biggie’s idea to go to LA, despite having a trip to the United Kingdom for his album at the same time.

“He ushered Biggie to his death,” Burrowes said.

In November, a Las Vegas judge rescheduled the trial against Keefe D, who faces a murder charge for the rap icon’s shooting death. He has been in custody since his arrest in September 2023, according to CBS8. The trial was initially set to begin around February or March 2026.

Diddy Doc Reveals Unheard Tupac Murder Confession; Trial Pushed to August 2026 was originally published on hiphopnc.com