Pusha T Says He’s Done With Diss Tracks: “That Chapter Is Over”

Pusha T, long known as one of hip-hop’s sharpest and most feared battle rappers, says he’s officially stepping away from the diss-track world, and embracing a new chapter centered on artistry, not conflict (yay!).

In a new conversation with Consequence, the Clipse veteran said he has no interest in returning to lyrical warfare or fueling the back-and-forth energy that once defined some of his biggest moments.

“I’ve kind of been through that chapter and I’m over it,” Pusha said. “I’m somewhere right now where I don’t even want to make music with other people… or have anybody else become the focus of my music.”

Making Room For More Artistry

Instead, he’s fully locked into the creative evolution happening with Clipse, calling their current work “next level” and driven by a higher artistic taste.

Pusha explained that the culture around diss records simply isn’t what it used to be.

“I don’t like even the world of the people, of the back and forth,” he said. “If I don’t see eye to eye with you, there’s probably things I don’t want to be there about.”

At his peak, Pusha delivered some of rap’s most notorious diss tracks, including “The Story of Adidon,” one of the most talked-about records of the last decade. But even with that legacy, he says the environment has shifted.

“It’s kind of dead to me,” he admitted. “There used to be a clear winner. Somebody would bow out and that was it…last man standing.”

Today, Pusha says the endless commentary, reactions, and social media noise drown out the purity of the art form.

“Now it’s just a whole bunch of noise. Even after we find winners, it’s still noise. And it’s like… then what’s it for?”

As Clipse gears up for a new era, Pusha seems ready to leave the beef behind, choosing growth, clarity, and intention over back-and-forth battles.