MTM College Tours Brings Fourth Annual HBCU Fair To Morgan State University This Saturday

Baltimore’s future college students are in for a major opportunity this weekend as MTM College Tours returns with its fourth annual HBCU College Fair, a community-centered event designed to guide high schoolers toward higher education. Organized by the MTM Foundation, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, and Doral Scholars, the fair aims to remove barriers, provide hands-on support, and expose students to the possibilities available at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Representatives Mr. Henderson of Alpha Phi Alpha, Moo from Keys Development, and the Baltimore City School Board, and community advocate Asia Doswell stopped by 92Q to share details about this year’s event and emphasize its growing impact. They stressed that this fair is not just hosted for the community but by the community, intentionally featuring multiple partners so every young person feels supported.

The event will take place Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., inside Morgan State University’s Hurt Gymnasium. More than 30 HBCUs will be on site, along with over 10 educational vendors ready to discuss scholarships, financial aid, applications, and more. Select schools will also offer on-the-spot acceptances, so students are encouraged to bring transcripts and any documents that showcase their achievements.

One standout feature is the “Presentation of Majors,” where departments such as nursing, education, STEM, and actuarial science will help students explore potential academic paths before applying.

Parents and students must register, but the fair remains 100 percent free. To encourage turnout, the school with the highest number of registered students will win free prom DJ services, and schools with 40 or more registrants can receive transportation support.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships expected to be distributed, this is an opportunity that Baltimore families cannot afford to miss.

Register now at mtmcollegetours.org or search “HBCU College Fair Maryland” on Eventbrite.