Ebony Riley Gets Real with 92Q’s Tiara LaNiece About Music, Modeling, Mental Health And Her New Era

Source: R1 Digital / Airiel B.

Baltimore got a whole vibe when the Pretty Girl herself, Tiara Laniece, welcomed model-turned-artist Ebony Riley into the 92Q studio. What started as small talk about Baltimore’s chilly weather quickly turned into a powerful conversation about purpose, healing and stepping boldly into your calling.

Riley, a proud Detroit native, joked that Charm City’s cold doesn’t compare to the Motor City. After traveling coast to coast, she’s now rooted back in Los Angeles, where she spent the last few years laser-focused on creating her debut album. “I went back to L.A. so I could finish this album… be with all the producers and writers. And it worked,” she said. “I’m really proud of it.”

Before music, Riley dominated the fashion world with campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Balmain, Givenchy, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and more. But success didn’t dull her desire to share her true gift. “My gift wasn’t my vanity,” she told Tierra. “I have a voice. I made it out of a lot of stuff. So who am I going to reach? How am I going to make change?”

Love 92Q Interviews? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her transparency ran deep as she opened up about being homeless, praying just to get signed, and watching God multiply her expectations overnight. “I literally prayed, ‘God, please let me get signed,’ and a week later I booked Givenchy. My whole life changed.”

Now she’s stepping into the music space with the same honesty. Riley revealed that her new album is a raw walk through her healing journey, grief, growth and rediscovery. “I’m speaking life into my soul… but I’m still popping my sh–,” she laughed. The project follows the momentum of her current single “Only You.”

As for dimming her light? Ebony left listeners with a word: “Don’t dim your light. When you walk in your power and know that you belong, everything reads different.”

Check out the full interview below: