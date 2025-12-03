50 Cent’s Documentary Unpacks Dark Allegations Against Diddy

The four-part docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, from 50 Cent dropped on Netflix this week (December 2, 2025) and immediately stirred controversy, conversation and conspiracy among viewers. Here are three major takeaways from the series:

The documentary opens with raw, behind-the-scenes footage captured by Diddy himself in the days leading up to his 2024 arrest. In it, he’s seen pacing, on the phone with legal counsel, and clearly agitated — a vivid portrait of a man under siege, far from the glamour typically associated with his public persona. The footage sets a chilling tone and magnifies the scrutiny around his life at that time, leaving viewers wondering how 50 Cent got his hands on it.

First-Hand Testimonies From Diddy’s Inner Circle

Several former associates and artists linked to Diddy, including Kirk Burrowes (co-founder of Bad Boy Records), Kalenna Harper from Diddy Dirty Money, Aubrey O’Day from Danity Kane and others, speak on camera about alleged coercion, manipulation and abuse. Some claim they experienced harassment or were pressured into compromising situations, while others discuss misconduct they witnessed, including insider accounts of the dynamics in Diddy’s romantic relationships with Cassie, Kim Porter and Misa Hylton.

Renewed Speculation Around Old Hip-Hop Murders

Among its more explosive claims, the documentary sparks renewed suspicions and witness testimony that link Diddy to the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G (Biggie). One witness even says Diddy told a room full of people that he would pay a big amount to have Tupac and Suge Knight killed during the height of the East Coast-West Coast rap beef.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is currently facing charges in connection to Tupac’s 1996 killing, can also be heard in the documentary reiterating his public claims that he was allegedly offered $1 million for the hit that killed Tupac and targeted Suge Knight. However, Davis claims he only received $500,000 because Tupac was the only one killed. He describes Diddy’s role in the hit as the “shot-caller,” offering details that prosecutors say align with the evidence they’ve gathered in the case.

While Diddy has always denied any involvement in both murders and has never been formally charged for any crimes related to the rappers’ deaths, the documentary connects the many dots on the decades-long rumors and stories painting a deeply troubling picture.

The documentary is available now on Netflix.