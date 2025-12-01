✕

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

50 Cent is making good on his promise to expose the story behind Sean “Diddy” Combs. His new four-part docuseries, “The Reckoning,” is set to hit Netflix on December 2nd. The series, executive produced by 50, is being described as explosive, featuring never-before-seen materials and exclusive interviews with individuals formerly in Diddy’s inner circle. It aims to tell the story of the powerful empire Diddy built and the alleged underworld operating just beneath the surface.

In other news, the drama continues for Kandi Burruss and her ex, Todd Tucker. Following their recent announcement to divorce, reports now suggest Todd is demanding primary custody of their children. This adds another layer to what is already an emotional time for the couple as they navigate their separation after 11 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, the iconic talent competition show, Star Search, is officially making a comeback. The show that helped launch the careers of legends like Beyoncé is being rebooted for the streaming era on Netflix. Hosted by Howard University’s own Anthony Anderson, the new version will stream live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, allowing viewers to watch and support their favorite contestants in real-time.

Finally, Nicki Minaj may be facing serious financial trouble. A judge is reportedly set to authorize the sale of her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion to satisfy a $500,000 court judgment from a bodyguard lawsuit. We will keep you posted as these stories unfold.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc, Todd’s Custody Demand, Nicki’s Mansion was originally published on kysdc.com