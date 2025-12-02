Megan Thee Stallion Wins Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion scored a major legal victory today, as a Florida federal jury found Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Cooper) liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promoting an altered sexual depiction of the rapper tied to a deepfake video. The damages were initially set at $75,000 and later reduced to $59,000 under the court’s ruling.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2024, accused Gramz of coordinating with Tory Lanez’s camp to spread false narratives about Megan following the 2020 shooting, including claims she was a “paid surrogate” and circulating a fake pornographic video of her. The campaign, Megan testified, caused severe mental health strain and threatened her career and personal life.

During the trial last month. Megan spoke candidly about the toll the smear campaign took on her — revealing she underwent intensive therapy and battled suicidal thoughts at the lowest point. The jury, comprised of five men and four women, agreed the false content crossed the line from protected speech to defamation and harassment.

The ruling not only validates Megan’s claims but also marks a broader shift: social media gossipers, deepfake promoters, and paid smear campaigns can now be held accountable in court. Legal observers say the case sets a precedent for how digital harassment and manipulative online content are addressed legally.