‘Operation Swamp Sweep’: 250 Trump Border Patrol Gang Members Head To Louisiana To Target 5,000 Immigrants

Donald Trump’s cruel crusade continues as federal agents prepare to descend upon Louisiana and parts of Mississippi to arrest, harass, accost, and deport undocumented migrants. As we’ve already seen, ICE and U.S. Border Patrol claim to only be targeting folks from other countries, however, they are not above violating the civil rights of American citizens in their zeal to execute this punitive MAGA policy.

According to Newsweek, 250 Border Patrol is set to launch a “Swamp Sweep” on Monday that will target 5,000 people over the course of months. This latest version of cheekily-named state-sanctioned terrorism comes on the heels of “Operation Charlotte’s Web” which saw North Carolina migrants targeted for deportation. However, the looming efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi are said to represent a heightened level of activity and perhaps intensity in the attack on immigration.

ABC News quotes a gleeful Greg Bovino, commander-at-large of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in a social media post about the upcoming raids in the southern gulf.

“Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, immigration enforcement is going next level,” he said.

“Hold on to your hats, ladies and gentleman.”? You hear this fool? He talks about deporting people like he’s welcoming Jay Z and Beyoncé to an exhilarating F1 race. This is all sport for them. They could give a damn about the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins, and loved ones who have suffered unimaginable trauma at the hands of masked men who wantonly apprehend people based strictly on racist stereotypes.

NOLA is reporting that one of the potential advancements in immigration policing may be a focus on arrests at schools. Parents in the New Orleans and Jefferson Parish area of the state are concerned. DHS says they are “not conducting enforcement operations at, or ‘raiding,’ schools,” but who in their right mind believes that? The reaction to the threat is disparate among schools. CEO of InspireNOLA Jamar McKneely says that he will not allow ICE or Border Patrol to unlawfully enter any of the seven charter schools he oversees. However, a Jefferson Parish School Board member, Derrick Shepherd, spoke bluntly about schools’ responsibility to “follow the law” and not make false assurances to scared parents.

“We can’t tell parents that if ICE agents come to the schools with proper documents that we’re not going to let them in,” he said, “because we will let them in.”

What a sick timeline we’re living in.

