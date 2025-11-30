Ravens Stumble in Tough Thanksgiving Loss

The Baltimore Ravens could not cook up a win on Thanksgiving, taking a frustrating loss in a matchup fans expected to bring some holiday hype. From the jump the team looked out of sync, with stalled drives and missed chances keeping the offense from building any real rhythm. The defense had flashes but couldn’t slow the momentum once the Bengals got rolling, and the game slipped further out of reach as the clock ticked down. The loss definitely dampened the holiday mood across Baltimore, but the vibe in the city is still focused on bouncing back fast. The season is far from over and the Ravens have plenty of time to clean things up and get back to winning.

