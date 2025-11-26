Jameel McClain Talks Ravens Pride, Thanksgiving Football, and Being Honored as Legend of the Game

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

The Thanksgiving spotlight is shining bright on former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain, who joined The Quicksilva Morning Show ahead of Thursday night’s primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. McClain, a beloved figure both on and off the field, is set to be honored as the Ravens’ Legend of the Game—a moment he says is both surreal and deeply meaningful.

McClain said the moment hit him hard in the best way.

“It’s a true honor, man,” he shared. “I appreciate this organization… just being a part of some of the great things that have happened here. It’s good to continue the tradition.”

Fans planning to attend Thursday’s game will need to be in their seats early. McClain will be honored at 7:50 p.m., ahead of the 8:20 p.m. kickoff. Quicksilver gave listeners a friendly warning: don’t stroll in at the last minute. If you arrive at 7:50, you’ll miss it.

“Go to the tailgate, get there early,” he urged.

McClain confirmed he’s still working closely with the team, speaking from the stadium while overlooking the field and preparing for a meeting.

With the Ravens on a roll, both men agreed they’re keeping the winning streak energy alive heading into Thanksgiving night. Before signing off, McClain offered love to Baltimore and wished everyone a happy holiday.

Ravens fans, don’t miss it. Be in your seats early as the flock celebrates a true Baltimore legend.