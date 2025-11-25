Source:

Sophie Cunningham Joins Kelsey Mitchell In Signing With Project B

Project B, the highly anticipated global women’s basketball league set to launch in late 2026, has added two major stars to its growing roster: Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell.

These signings further solidify the league’s ambition to become a premier destination for elite talent.

Sophie Cunningham, known for her grit on the court and massive social media following, brings both basketball prowess and marketing appeal to Project B.

With over 1.6 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million Instagram followers, Cunningham’s influence extends far beyond the hardwood.

RELATED | 20 Photos of Indiana Fever’s Blonde & Beautiful, Sophie Cunningham

After a standout season with the Indiana Fever, where she played alongside Caitlin Clark, Cunningham’s move to Project B aligns with the league’s strategy of leveraging player storytelling and digital engagement to build a global fanbase.