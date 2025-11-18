Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore County Opens Emergency Shelters As Temperatures Drop

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Subtle heavy snow flakes composition. Winter fleck crystallic granules. Snowfall sky white teal blue wallpaper. Swirling snowflakes february texture. Snow hurricane scenery. Snowy nature, winter dust
Source: Tavrius / Getty

With freezing weather settling into the region, Baltimore County officials are activating emergency shelters to help protect residents experiencing homelessness from dangerous overnight conditions.

County leaders say the shelters will open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on any night when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing. If severe weather worsens, shelters may also expand their hours and remain open during the daytime to keep people safe and warm.

The county’s overnight shelter locations include:

  • Eastern Family Resource Center
  • Westside Men’s Shelter
  • Hannah More Family Shelter

Residents in need of a warm place to stay are urged to call the Baltimore County Coordinated Entry Referral and Screening Line at 410-887-TIME (8463), Option 1. The line is available at all hours to confirm shelter activation status, available beds, and next steps for accessing support.

County officials are reminding the public to check on neighbors, share verified resources, and report anyone who may be at risk during the extreme cold.

SEE ALSO

Baltimore County Opens Emergency Shelters As Temperatures Drop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
X - Vine - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Local

Key Bridge Rebuild Delayed to 2030 as Costs Surge Past $5B

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Local

Justin Tucker Reinstated After 10-Game Suspension

Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Baltimore City Hall
283 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close