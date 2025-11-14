Listen Live
Deadly Shooting Near Cross Street Market Leaves One Man Dead

Published on November 14, 2025

Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another injured Thursday night near the busy Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1100 block of Marshall Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two men, ages 37 and 35, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The 37-year-old man later died from his injuries, police said. His name has not yet been released, and investigators have not provided an update on the surviving 35-year-old victim’s condition.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and a possible motive remains unclear.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Deadly Shooting Near Cross Street Market Leaves One Man Dead was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

