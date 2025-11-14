Listen Live
Ray J Gets Real About Zeus, Streaming & Why He’s Always Trending

Ray J Brings ‘Love Cabin,’ Streaming Ambition And Viral Energy To Baltimore in Hilarious, Unfiltered Interview

Published on November 14, 2025

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Ray J pulled up to the Quicksilva Morning Show and turned a casual conversation into a full-blown viral moment, delivering comedy, transparency, and chaos in the way only Ray J can. Joined by Sheila, one of the stars of Zeus Network’s new dating series Love Cabin, Ray J opened up about the show, his new streaming plans, and why he’s always trending for something unexpected.

Ray J described Love Cabin as Zeus’s newest hit, blending extreme transparency, wild challenges, and a twist on dating that has some viewers hooked and others cringing. Sheila confirmed the show’s intensity, but things took a comedic turn when Quicksilva asked her to revisit a viral clip where she told Ray J he smelled like “coochie juice.” Sheila walked it back, saying she was upset at the time and that Ray J is actually very clean. Ray J, in classic fashion, joked his scent might have just been “a little must from the day before.”

The conversation shifted to Ray J’s newest mission: a 30-day streaming takeover in Baltimore. From highlighting indie artists to tapping into mom-and-pop shops, Ray J said he’s committed to uplifting independent creatives. Fresh off selling his stakes in Raycon and Scoot-E-Bike, he’s fully focused on building a streaming empire. “We don’t work for anybody. We can take risks now,” he said.

But the funniest moment came when Ray J confidently claimed he could beat Mario in a song-for-song battle, sparking shock, laughter, and immediate debate in the studio.

Between Love Cabin, new music, Stripper Bowl, and his Baltimore stream-a-thon, Ray J proved once again he’s unpredictable, entertaining and always thinking five moves ahead, even if he’s wilding in the moment.

Check out the full interview below:

