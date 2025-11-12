Listen Live
Turk P. Diddy Brings Real Baltimore Bars to Rap Attack

Turk P. Diddy Brings Real Baltimore Bars to Rap Attack’s For The Record

Published on November 12, 2025

Turk P. Diddy Brings Real Baltimore Bars to Rap Attack's For The Record
Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Baltimore rapper Turk P. Diddy dropped raw energy and authenticity during his live freestyle on “Rap Attack Official‘s For The Record. Backed by hosts AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, the performance served as a lyrical snapshot of the grind, frustration, and focus that come with chasing greatness in Charm City’s rap scene.

Turk opened with vivid reflections on his come-up, balancing ambition with realism. Through clever wordplay and emotional delivery, he pushed back against the industry’s obsession with trends while staying rooted in his mission.

His second verse cut deeper, highlighting both the pressure and pride that come with being from Baltimore. He spoke on loss, loyalty, and perseverance, touching on gun violence, personal grief, and the constant battle to rise above it all. “I t

Turk closed by motivating others to stay consistent through adversity: “Don’t quit, my dog, your time is waiting. There’s beauty in that progression, dummy.”

The “Rap Attack” freestyle proved why Turk P. DIddy stands out among Baltimore’s next wave of emcees, raw, reflective, and unapologetically real.

