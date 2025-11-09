Listen Live
G Herbo Releases Lil Herb Album Marking a New Chapter

G Herbo Drops New Album Lil Herb and Reflects on His Journey

Published on November 9, 2025

Chicago rapper G Herbo just dropped his latest project Lil Herb, a powerful reminder of where it all began. The album takes fans back to his roots with raw storytelling, street emotion, and lessons from his come-up. Each track carries the hunger and honesty that first made fans connect with him while showing how much he has grown since his early mixtape days. Lil Herb feels like both a reflection and a rebirth, as Herbo closes one chapter and confidently opens another in his music journey.

