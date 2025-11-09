Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens Defeat Minnesota Vikings 27-19 in Key Win

Ravens Beat Vikings to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Published on November 9, 2025

The Baltimore Ravens came out locked in today, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 in a game that showed heart, focus, and balance. The defense stepped up big, forcing turnovers and keeping Minnesota in check during key moments. Lamar Jackson led the charge on offense, spreading the ball around and finding success both in the air and on the ground. With this victory, the Ravens keep their playoff hopes alive and continue to build momentum heading into the next matchup.

