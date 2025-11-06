Diva’s Daily Dirt: Spotify Lawsuit, Cardi’s Retrial, GloRilla’s Gift

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The legal troubles keep piling up for Spotify. Just after responding to a lawsuit over alleged fake streams, the company was hit with another class-action suit. This time, a New York subscriber is accusing the streaming giant of engaging in “modern payola.” The lawsuit alleges that Spotify deceives users by selling placement on its curated playlists, meaning song recommendations may not be based on merit but on undisclosed commercial deals. This new case puts Spotify’s playlisting practices under intense scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is facing a potential return to court. The female security guard who previously lost an assault lawsuit against the rapper is now demanding a retrial. The guard, who claimed Cardi assaulted her at a medical office in 2018, is arguing there was an “irregularity” in the court proceedings. Cardi has already warned that she plans to countersue if people continue to play with her name, so this legal battle could heat up again.

On a much more positive note, Memphis rapper GloRilla is showing everyone what it means to give back. The rising star recently retired her dad from his job at the USPS. To celebrate the huge milestone, she gifted him a brand-new Jaguar. It’s a beautiful moment of a daughter rewarding her parent for years of hard work and support. There’s nothing like seeing our favorite artists pour back into the people who poured into them. Congratulations to GloRilla and her family.

