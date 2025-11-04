‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Coming To FX & Hulu

Source: Ray Mickshaw / FX

Fans of Snowfall, rejoice! The story isn’t over just yet. FX has officially greenlit a Snowfall spinoff series starring Gail Bean and Isaiah John, reprising their beloved roles as Wanda and Leon Simmons. Read more about the announcement inside.

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated series is slated to premiere next year on FX and Hulu. The spinoff picks up in 1990s Los Angeles, just after the events of Snowfall’s six-season run. This time, the focus shifts to a recovering addict determined to bring West Coast rap to the mainstream. All while navigating the chaos of gang wars and the exploitative grip of record labels hungry to capitalize on hip hop’s cultural explosion.

Created and executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, who is best known for his work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hip Hop Uncovered. The untitled series promises to deliver the same authenticity and grit that made Snowfall a cultural phenomenon. Spellman will be joined by Snowfall executive producers Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson, with FX Productions once again behind the project.

The cast includes When They See Us star Asante Blackk, All American: Homecoming’s Peyton Alex Smith, and rapper Simmie Sims III, a.k.a. Buddy, rounding out an ensemble that blends fresh energy with the legacy of Snowfall’s original storytelling.

FX President Nick Grad praised the new project, calling it “a breakout starring role for Gail Bean” and emphasizing Spellman’s deep understanding of hip hop’s rise during one of the most influential eras in music.

“We worked with Malcolm Spellman on Hip Hop Uncovered and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material,” Grad said in a statement to Deadline.

For fans who watched Snowfall evolve from a neighborhood hustle to a global empire, the spinoff promises to honor John Singleton’s original vision while exploring a new cultural frontier: the birth of the West Coast rap revolution.

With Bean and John leading the charge, this next chapter in the Snowfall universe is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated TV events. Comment if you plan to watch.

