Federal Judge Orders SNAP Benefits to Continue

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

In a major victory for millions of Americans, two federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration must continue to pay SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown. The nearly simultaneous rulings order the administration to use emergency reserve funds to ensure families receive the food assistance they depend on. This decision blocks the administration from cutting off benefits, which were set to be disrupted as of November 1st.

This news comes as a relief to the DMV, where local leaders have been preparing for the worst. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore, along with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, had all stepped up to create emergency plans to support residents if federal funds were withheld. Their proactive measures highlighted the serious impact the shutdown is having on our communities.

While the judges’ rulings are a win, many families may still face delays. Officials warn that even with the order to release funds, the process of loading benefits onto EBT cards can take up to a week in some states. Because the process was halted, there will be a lag before payments are fully distributed. The administration has not yet stated whether it will appeal the rulings, but for now, this decision provides a critical lifeline for countless households across the region.

