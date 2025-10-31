NFL Fines Baltimore Ravens $100,000

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

After reportedly violating the NFL’s injury report policy regarding Lamar Jackson’s practice participation, the league has slapped the Ravens with a 100,000 fine.

The Ravens have responded to the fine and doesn’t plan on appealing it,

Here’s the team’s full statement:

It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines. We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league’s investigation.

We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward.

We will not appeal the ruling and are focused on our upcoming game versus the Vikings.