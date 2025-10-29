Listen Live
Celebrity

The Trill OG Speaks Bun B Speaks on Hip-Hop, Love & Legacy

The Trill OG Speaks Bun B Speaks on Hip-Hop, Love & Legacy

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Bun B POTC Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Houston rap legend Bun B joined DJ Misses and Incognito for a candid conversation, dropping gems on his celebrated career, enduring marriage, and the state of hip-hop. The UGK icon brought his signature wisdom and authenticity, offering a real look into his life and legacy.

Bun B reflected on his journey in the music industry, speaking about the evolution of his sound and the importance of staying true to his roots while adapting to the ever-changing landscape of hip-hop. He shared insights into his creative process, emphasizing the hard work and dedication required to maintain longevity in the game. For Bun B, it’s all about respecting the craft and the culture that built him.


Bun B opened up about his long-standing marriage to his wife, Queenie. He discussed the keys to their strong partnership, highlighting communication, mutual respect, and friendship as the foundation. In a world where celebrity relationships often face public scrutiny, Bun’s perspective on love and commitment was a powerful reminder of the importance of having a solid support system behind the scenes.

Related Stories: 1970-2025: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

Related Stories: The Best Moments From UGK Verzuz 8Ball & MJG Battle + Full Performance [Watch]

Bun B also shared his thoughts on the current generation of artists and the direction of hip-hop. He praised the innovation and energy of new talent but also stressed the need for artists to understand the history and business of music. His advice to up-and-coming rappers was clear: educate yourself, build a strong team, and never lose sight of your unique voice.

SEE ALSO

The Trill OG Speaks Bun B Speaks on Hip-Hop, Love & Legacy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
320 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Carmelo Anthony Brings His Story Home With Interactive ‘House of Melo’ Exhibit In Baltimore

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Governor Wes Moore
Persia's Picks

Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat
187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close