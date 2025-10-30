Listen Live
Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency

Published on October 30, 2025

Governor Wes Moore

A State of Emergency was declared in Maryland as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are set to lapse on November 1, Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday. 

Governor Wes Moore said in a statement,

“I hate the fact that we are here. But we are here.”

“It’s ironic that we have people Maryland who are working and not getting paid. And we have politicians in Washington who are not working and getting paid.”

According to CBS News,

Recipients receive about $187 per month. While benefits will not be distributed for the month, recipients will still be able to use their existing funds. 

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey issued the following statement in response to Moore’s announcement that he would not supplement SNAP, and instead direct $10 million to non-profits to distribute food across Maryland:

Instead of restoring SNAP benefits through a program Marylanders already understand and rely on, the Governor once again passed on the opportunity to lead,” Hershey said. “Other governors found a way to do this the right way directly and transparently. Governor Moore chose the harder, less effective path, handing responsibility off to nonprofits despite his administration’s poor track record of accountability in that space. Marylanders deserved better than confusion and headlines.

