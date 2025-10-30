Community Outrage: Baltimore Officer Suspended After Viral Video! Hear What Listeners Had to Say

Source: Airiel B. / Radio One Digital

A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked outrage across Baltimore, showing a police officer allegedly using his patrol car to chase a young Black man through a Park Heights neighborhood.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of men was hanging out in the area when the officer approached and reportedly told them to move. When they refused, the situation escalated. The video shows the officer getting into his vehicle and appearing to drive aggressively toward one of the men, swerving between the street, sidewalk, and grass in what appears to be an attempt to strike him.

The footage, which has spread rapidly on Facebook and Instagram, captures the chaos as onlookers shout in disbelief. The officer’s actions have drawn widespread condemnation online, with many community members calling for accountability and transparency.

Baltimore Police officials confirmed that the officer involved has been suspended while an internal investigation is underway. Commissioner Richard Worley called the video “alarming and unacceptable,” emphasizing that the department remains committed to rebuilding trust with residents. Mayor Brandon Scott and State’s Attorney Ivan Bates have both acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, promising a thorough investigation to ensure proper accountability.

As the video continues to fuel anger and concern throughout the city, many residents say this moment underscores the ongoing need for reform and stronger oversight within the Baltimore Police Department. Listen to what some had to say on the Quicksilva Morning Show below: