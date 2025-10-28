Listen Live
Lamar Jackson Expected To Return For Ravens/Dolphins Matchup

Published on October 28, 2025

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the team expects star quarterback Lamar Jackson to be back under center when the Ravens face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, ESPN reports.

Jackson, who has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury, was listed as a full participant in Monday’s walk-through. His return would mark a major boost for a Ravens team still fighting to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.

Jackson practiced last week in a limited capacity before being briefly upgraded to “full participant” on Friday. However, Baltimore downgraded him back to limited on Saturday and ruled him out ahead of Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. The NFL is reportedly looking into the status change, a standard review when a player’s game availability shifts close to kickoff.

Despite their 2-5 record, the Ravens gained ground in the AFC North after all division rivals lost over the weekend. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley helped power Baltimore to a much-needed victory against Chicago, keeping postseason hopes alive. A win on Thursday could launch the Ravens back into contention and shape their approach to the trade deadline, potentially turning them into aggressive buyers seeking to strengthen their roster for a playoff push.

The Dolphins enter the matchup on a high note after dominating the Atlanta Falcons in their last outing. Baltimore will hold one more practice on Tuesday before traveling to Miami on Wednesday, looking to build momentum as the second half of the season begins.

