Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy's Release Date From Prison Revealed

Diddy’s Release Date From Prison Revealed

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ release date from federal prison for prostitution-related convictions has been revealed.

According to News Nation, records from the Bureau of Prisons list, Combs is expected to be released from a federal prison in May 2028. His release date could come sooner with “good conduct” time earned while serving his sentence.

Combs, a hip-hop producer and founder of Bad Boy Records, was sentenced to a little over four years for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Man Act. He was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

His trial featured several allegations of drug-infused “freak-offs” involving male escorts and his former romantic partners, including Cassie Ventura, who testified in the trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Indicted On Sex Trafficking, Kidnapping, Racketeering Charges

Combs’ camp confirmed that the disgraced music mogul was recently pursuing a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump. A spokesperson from the White House said that rumors of Combs’ being granted a pardon had “zero truth.”

“The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations,” the rep said in a statement.

A federal judge has also denied Combs’ request to be housed at a minimum security prison in New Jersey, according to Vibe.

SEE ALSO

Diddy’s Release Date From Prison Revealed was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Carmelo Anthony Brings His Story Home With Interactive ‘House of Melo’ Exhibit In Baltimore

Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close