Carmelo Anthony Debuts 'House of Melo' Exhibit in Baltimore

Carmelo Anthony Brings His Story Home With Interactive ‘House of Melo’ Exhibit In Baltimore

Published on October 27, 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

Baltimore, get ready to walk through greatness. NBA legend and West Baltimore’s own Carmelo Anthony is giving the city a front-row seat to his life, legacy, and love for his hometown with a brand-new interactive exhibit at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s central location.

The House of Melo exhibit officially opened this past Saturday, and it’s not your average museum display. As soon as you walk in, you’re met with a full-size basketball court covered in Melo’s quotes, photos, and milestones tracing his journey from the streets of West Baltimore to NBA superstardom.

“I understand that attitude, that grit, that culture… There is nothing like bringing it back home,” Anthony said, proudly returning to the city that raised him.

The experience starts outside the library with a recreation of Carmelo’s childhood home. Inside, it takes you step-by-step through his life, starting with a milk-crate hoop, honoring how real Baltimore hoopers learned the game. There are photos from his childhood, his college years at Syracuse, milestones from his 10-time NBA All-Star career, and displays highlighting his impact off the court in business, fashion, philanthropy, and community work.

Baltimore students from Harlem Park Elementary-Middle School got a first look and were starstruck.

The exhibit showcases Melo’s life in full:

  • The West Baltimore roots
  • The NBA accomplishments
  • His commitment to uplifting Black communities

There’s even a soundtrack room featuring 41 albums that shaped his life, because Melo wants you to feel his story, not just read it.

The House of Melo exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibit runs through December 20 and will include free workshops and community events through next fall.

Carmelo says his goal is simple: remind Baltimore of its greatness. “We always hear the bad, but I want people to see the good. See what’s possible when someone from the city comes back to give back.”

Click here to learn more.

