Listen Live
Entertainment

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Katt Williams hilariously roasts Donald Trump for his comments on the "president of Puerto Rico" during a comedy set.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Katt Williams is known for his sharp tongue and fearless comedy, and he brought all of that energy to the stage during the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage. The legendary comedian delivered a standout set, taking aim at political figures with his signature wit, leaving the audience in stitches.

One of the night’s biggest highlights was Williams’ take on a recent gaffe by Donald Trump. The comedian zeroed in on a statement where Trump mentioned speaking with the “president of Puerto Rico” and the “president of the Virgin Islands.”

RELATED: From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
RELATED: Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

With perfect comedic timing, Williams paused before delivering the punchline that had the crowd roaring. He pointed out the obvious flaw in the statement: the United States president is, in fact, the president of both U.S. territories.

“Sir, you are the president of Puerto Rico and you are also the president of the Virgin Islands,” Williams declared, impersonating a concerned advisor. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause, fully captivated by his masterful delivery.

He then posed the million-dollar question that sealed the bit: “So the question is, who the f— was you talking to?”

The moment was a classic Katt Williams takedown—blending sharp political observation with undeniable humor. On a cruise dedicated to celebrating community and good times, Williams proved once again why he remains a comedic icon, using his platform to entertain and make the people laugh discussing whats going on in the country.

SEE ALSO

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close