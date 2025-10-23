Listen Live
Pop Culture

92Q & Magic 95.9 Team Shares Their Scary Season Favorites

#NationalHorrorMovieDay: The 92Q & Magic 95.9 Team Shares Their Scary Season Favorites

Published on October 23, 2025

Source: R1 Digital / R1

It is officially National Horror Movie Day, a perfect time for movie lovers to celebrate all things spooky, scream-worthy and unforgettable. Horror films have become a staple in American culture, from the classic slasher era to psychological thrillers that keep audiences awake long after the credits roll. Whether you are into ghosts, gore, or mind-bending twists, today is the day horror fans honor the genre that continues to evolve and push boundaries.

To mark the occasion, the Radio One Baltimore team is joining the celebration by revealing their favorite scary movies of all time. Each team member picked a film that left a lasting impression, whether it was a childhood favorite, a modern thriller, or a cult classic that still gives them chills. From iconic villains to unforgettable plot twists, these selections reflect just how powerful the genre is at delivering both fear and fun.

Check out the video below to see which horror films made the list and find out if your favorite made the cut or if you need to add some new nightmares to your watchlist.

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

