Trump Could Free Diddy This Week! Here’s What 92Q Listeners Had To Say

Trump Could Free Diddy This Week! Here's What Listeners Had To Say

Published on October 22, 2025

TMZ reported that a top White House official has confirmed that former President Donald Trump is actively considering commuting Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal prison sentence, potentially setting the music mogul free as soon as this week. Sources close to the administration say Trump is “vacillating” on the decision, meaning he has not yet fully committed either way, but is strongly weighing the option despite pushback from some members of his staff.

Since then, the White House has pushed back, saying no such thing will happen. “There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” the official told NBC News in a statement. “The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for illicit purposes. He has served 13 months so far and, with credit for good behavior, could be released in approximately two years. However, that timeline becomes irrelevant if a presidential commutation is granted, which would effectively end his sentence immediately.

Listeners inside Middays With Persia had their thoughts on Diddy possibly being released. Check out what they had to say below & share your thoughts with us!

