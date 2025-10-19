Listen Live
Books

Gucci Mane Drops New Book “Episodes” This Week

Gucci Mane Releases “Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man”

Published on October 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Gucci Mane is back with something special for his fans, and this time it’s not an album but a book. His newest release, “Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man,” hit shelves last Tuesday and has already sparked major conversation across hip hop. In the book, Gucci opens up about his journey through fame, loss, addiction, and self-discovery, showing a side of himself that fans rarely get to see. The Atlanta legend gets raw about his mistakes and mental growth, proving that healing and success can go hand in hand. Readers say it feels like a front-row seat into the mind of a man who has truly evolved.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close