Gucci Mane Releases “Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man”

Gucci Mane is back with something special for his fans, and this time it’s not an album but a book. His newest release, “Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man,” hit shelves last Tuesday and has already sparked major conversation across hip hop. In the book, Gucci opens up about his journey through fame, loss, addiction, and self-discovery, showing a side of himself that fans rarely get to see. The Atlanta legend gets raw about his mistakes and mental growth, proving that healing and success can go hand in hand. Readers say it feels like a front-row seat into the mind of a man who has truly evolved.

