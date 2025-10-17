Listen Live
Entertainment

Saweetie’s Rumor Response, Bryson’s Gift, New Music

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie’s Rumor Response, Bryson’s Gift, New Music Friday

Saweetie denies ex-manager claims, Bryson Tiller gifts Chris Brown a Lamborghini, and Monaleo leads New Music Friday releases.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

It’s New Music Friday, and several heavy hitters have dropped fresh projects to get your weekend started right. Monaleo’s highly anticipated album is finally here, bringing a Southern Gothic-inspired vibe that fans are loving. On top of that, both Gucci Mane and Rod Wave have also released new music, so you have plenty to press play on.

In other news, the celebration continues after Chris Brown’s historic three-night run at Nationals Park for the Breezy Bowl. To commemorate the successful tour, Bryson Tiller gifted Chris Brown a brand-new Lamborghini. In a classy move, Bryson made sure to let fans know the gift was from all of Team Breezy, giving a nod to the dedicated supporters who made the tour a success.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is speaking out and shutting down rumors. The “Icy Grl” rapper addressed claims from a woman who publicly alleged she was Saweetie’s former manager. The woman accused Saweetie of unpaid debts, unprofessional behavior, and having wild nights. Saweetie responded, calling the accusations “false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing.” She clarified that the person never managed her and was simply someone she was introduced to. Stating the woman’s motives are now obvious, Saweetie announced she is letting her lawyers take it from here. We’ll have to see how this situation unfolds.

SEE ALSO

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie’s Rumor Response, Bryson’s Gift, New Music Friday  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close