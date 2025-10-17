Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie’s Rumor Response, Bryson’s Gift, New Music Friday

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

It’s New Music Friday, and several heavy hitters have dropped fresh projects to get your weekend started right. Monaleo’s highly anticipated album is finally here, bringing a Southern Gothic-inspired vibe that fans are loving. On top of that, both Gucci Mane and Rod Wave have also released new music, so you have plenty to press play on.

In other news, the celebration continues after Chris Brown’s historic three-night run at Nationals Park for the Breezy Bowl. To commemorate the successful tour, Bryson Tiller gifted Chris Brown a brand-new Lamborghini. In a classy move, Bryson made sure to let fans know the gift was from all of Team Breezy, giving a nod to the dedicated supporters who made the tour a success.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is speaking out and shutting down rumors. The “Icy Grl” rapper addressed claims from a woman who publicly alleged she was Saweetie’s former manager. The woman accused Saweetie of unpaid debts, unprofessional behavior, and having wild nights. Saweetie responded, calling the accusations “false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing.” She clarified that the person never managed her and was simply someone she was introduced to. Stating the woman’s motives are now obvious, Saweetie announced she is letting her lawyers take it from here. We’ll have to see how this situation unfolds.

