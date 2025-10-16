Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

Source: WWD / Getty

From the jump, everyone knew Willow Smith was different from the bunch.

One of those people was, yes, her father, Will Smith. Recently, the legendary actor opened up to share his experience touring with his daughter and Justin Bieber back in 2010. Willow was not feeling the tour life anymore and expressed to her father that she wanted to call it quits. Unfortunately, the Smith family couldn’t back out so easily, and Willow had to finish with her tour.

During the tour, Willow decided to rebel by going against the song’s meaning, “Whip My Hair,” and cut off one side of her hair; then, she went on to cut everything off. According to HuffPost, Willow decided to cut her hair off because she didn’t have any control, and that decision was one thing she could control in this situation.

At one point, Willow came to her father and asked him, “It doesn’t matter to you that I’m finished, Daddy?” Will, trying to keep his composure, replied, “Well, yes, sweetie, it matters, but you can’t be finished.” To any of the girl dads, they can relate to having to say no to their princess. Not an easy task at all.

The Philly superstar recalls the day Willow cut her hair off vividly, “My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor. My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald.” Years later, Willow spoke about that very moment, “I was super young and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing, and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it.”

