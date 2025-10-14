Source: hadynyah / Getty

As we celebrate Indigenous Peoples, it’s vital to remember that Indigenous innovation and ingenuity have profoundly shaped our world. Long before colonizers arrived, Native American and Indigenous communities across North, Central, and South America developed technologies, agricultural systems, and medicinal practices that laid the foundation for many modern inventions. Check out 10 Native American inventions that changed the world below.

RELATED: A List Of Things White People Have ‘Columbused’

These Native American contributions are often overlooked in mainstream narratives. Yet, their legacy is woven into daily life. From early systems of agriculture and food cultivation to medical knowledge and transportation technologies, Indigenous peoples have been solving complex problems for centuries.

According to History, Native healers used willow bark (containing salicin) to soothe pain and inflammation. This became the precursor to the active ingredient in aspirin. They also fashioned syringes using animal bladders and hollow bird bones to administer medicine or irrigate wounds.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Other innovations include kayaks crafted from wood or bone frames with animal skins by Arctic Indigenous groups, which evolved into modern versions still used today. They also fashioned snow goggles made from bone or leather to protect their eyes from ultraviolet reflection off the snow, a precursor to modern eyewear. Agricultural systems, such as the “Three Sisters” planting technique (where corn, beans, and squash are grown together), originated with Indigenous farmers and have influenced global agriculture.

Check out 10 Native American inventions that changed the world below:

1. Pain Relievers and Medical Innovations

UCLA reports that Native American healers utilized natural resources for medicinal purposes. The American black willow tree, for instance, contains salicin, which the body converts into salicylic acid—the active ingredient in modern aspirin. Additionally, tribes like the Shoshone and Navajo used stoneseed as an oral contraceptive, showcasing advanced knowledge in herbal medicine.

2. Syringes and Baby Bottles

Capitol Technology University cites its inventiveness in the development of syringes and baby bottles. Indigenous peoples crafted syringes using hollowed-out bird bones and animal bladders to inject medicine and irrigate wounds. Similarly, the Iroquois are credited with inventing the baby bottle, made from dried and greased animal bladders with bird quill nipples.

3. Kayaks and Snow Goggles

The Inuit people developed kayaks from wood or whale bones, covered with animal hides, allowing them to navigate icy waters. They also invented snow goggles to protect their eyes from the sun’s glare on snow, crafted from wood or bone.

4. Suspension Bridges

The Inca civilization in South America constructed suspension bridges by weaving mountain grasses and other vegetation into cables, enabling safe passage across rivers and valleys. These bridges were vital for trade and communication across the Andes.

5. Rubber

The Olmec people of Mesoamerica were the first to create rubber by extracting latex from rubber trees and mixing it with vine juice. They used this material for various items, including sandals and ceremonial balls.

6. Lacrosse

Originating with Native American tribes in upstate New York and Canada, Bryan University shares that lacrosse is considered America’s oldest sport. Played with wooden sticks and deerskin balls, the game was not only a sport but also a spiritual and community event.

7. Hammocks

The Taino people of the Caribbean introduced the concept of the hammock, derived from the Arawak word “hamaka.” This invention provided a comfortable and practical sleeping arrangement, especially in tropical climates.

8. Sunscreen

Native Americans developed natural sunscreens by mixing ground plants with water. Ingredients like sunflower oil, wallflower, and aloe sap were commonly used to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

9. Snow Shoes

According to Case Western Reserve University, Native Americans invented snowshoes to traverse deep snow. They distributed their weight over a larger area to prevent sinking. This innovation was crucial for survival in snowy regions.

10. Corn

Native Americans domesticated corn, transforming it from a wild grass into a staple crop. This agricultural advancement has had a significant impact on food systems worldwide.

These inventions highlight the resourcefulness of Indigenous peoples. As we honor Indigenous People, let us acknowledge and celebrate these contributions that have shaped our world.

10 Native American Inventions That Changed The World was originally published on newsone.com