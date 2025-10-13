Angel Reese is the First Athlete To Walk in VS Fashion Show

Baltimore pride just got a runway upgrade. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is set to make history as the first professional athlete ever to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, scheduled for October 15, 2025. Victoria’s Secret confirmed her debut as an official “Angel,” and the announcement came with Reese donning wings in a campaign video.

This milestone isn’t just about fashion; it fits into Reese’s broader evolution off the court. A product of Louisiana basketball stardom and now a rising WNBA superstar, she has already carved out a standout business and brand path. In 2023, Reese signed a multi-year deal with Reebok, which included the launch of her first signature sneaker. She also holds endorsements with major brands like Beats by Dre, Amazon, Tampax, and more with her reported NIL value estimated at around $1.8 million.

Reese’s rise has been steep. As a Baltimore native, she’s already broken WNBA records in rebounding and become one of the league’s most recognizable faces. With wings now waiting for her on the Victoria’s Secret runway, Reese continues to prove she’s dominating more than just the basketball court.