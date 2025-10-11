Thousands of Federal Workers Laid Off Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown

The government shutdown continues to take its toll and this week, it hit home.

According to new court filings, more than 4,000 federal employees received layoff notices on Friday as the Trump administration began a wave of reductions across multiple agencies. The Office of Management and Budget confirmed the news, with Director Russell Vought writing on X, “The RIFs have begun,” referring to reductions in force.

Widespread Cuts Across Agencies

The cuts reach across major departments including Commerce, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Homeland Security, and Treasury, with HHS and Treasury each seeing more than 1,000 layoffs.

Unlike furloughs, which are temporary, these layoffs are permanent. The administration argues the move is part of a plan to “reshape government,” but critics, including top Senate Democrats, say it’s a political decision aimed at punishing workers during the shutdown.

President Trump defended the move Friday afternoon, saying he planned to “fire a lot” of federal workers, blaming Democrats for prolonging the funding standoff. “We figure they started this thing, so they should be Democrat-oriented,” he said.

That statement (and the sheer scale of the layoffs) have sparked outrage across Capitol Hill and deep anxiety in federal households around the region. For many in the DMV, these jobs aren’t just paychecks, they’re stability, identity, and legacy. I talked about this on Brian’s World, last week. This area thrives on the federal workforce.

Federal unions have filed lawsuits to stop the layoffs, arguing that administrations are not required to eliminate positions during funding lapses. The outcome remains uncertain.

For now, our “Moment of the Week” is one filled with fear, frustration, and fatigue. Thousands of federal workers and their families are left waiting for answers, and hoping that the government they serve will soon serve them back. We continue to think about you all as we push for better days.

Stay with 92Q for continuing coverage and updates on how the shutdown is affecting our neighbors here in Baltimore and across the DMV.