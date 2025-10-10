Diva’s Daily Dirt: Boosie’s Bold Move, Bia vs. Cardi, Missy’s Big Honor

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The girls are fighting, and it seems like the beef between Bia and Cardi B is heating up just in time for Bia’s debut album release. After Cardi threw shots on her track “Pretty & Petty,” Bia fired back, taking aim at Cardi’s alleged use of a ghostwriter. She commented, “What am I supposed to do? Keep rapping with Pardison Fontaine?” implying she wouldn’t go back and forth with Cardi and “the writer.” Cardi didn’t waste time clapping back, suggesting Bia’s own hits have writers, too. This feud is far from over.

While some artists are feuding, others are getting their flowers. The legendary Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott has another major accomplishment to add to her list. Rolling Stone has officially named her 2001 hit “Get Ur Freak On” the number one song of the 21st century so far. This is a huge honor for the Virginia native, who has consistently stayed above the fray and focused on her groundbreaking music. On top of that, it was just announced that Missy will be performing at both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In legal news, Boosie is pulling out all the stops in his federal gun case. With his sentencing just weeks away on November 21, the Baton Rouge rapper is making a major political move. He has officially hired a Washington lobbyist in hopes of securing a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Facing serious time, Boosie is betting big that Trump might intervene in his case. It’s a bold strategy, and only time will tell if it pays off.





