Baltimore Ravens

Ravens DC Zach Orr Staying Focused Amid Tough Start to Season

Published on October 10, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr isn’t letting outside noise distract him, even as Baltimore’s season has spiraled to a 1-4 start.

Orr, in his second year leading the defense, says he’s learned not to let criticism get to him the way it did last season. “If you probably asked me last year, I’d tell you it would’ve bothered me,” Orr said. “All I can do now is keep working day by day and put my best foot forward.”

The Ravens’ defense, once a hallmark of the franchise, has struggled across the board. Through five weeks, Baltimore ranks near the bottom of the league in total yards allowed, with issues against both the run and pass. Injuries have made things worse: every Pro Bowl defender has missed time, and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike is out for the season. The team also traded outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who led the team in sacks last year, to the Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman.

Still, Orr’s players and head coach John Harbaugh have stood by him. Harbaugh said firing Orr isn’t on the table and noted that the staff has sought advice from former Ravens coordinators Chuck Pagano and Dean Pees. “We’re closer to a turnaround than we were last year,” Harbaugh said.

Orr said he’s relying on his faith and avoiding social media to stay centered. “I know God’s in control,” he said. “That stuff online can infect your mind. I’m just focused on doing my job.”

Baltimore’s defense will get some reinforcements this week with the return of safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. But the team may again be without linebacker Roquan Smith — and possibly quarterback Lamar Jackson — as they prepare to face the 3-2 Los Angeles Rams and red-hot QB Matthew Stafford.

“No matter who’s on the field, our mindset is we’re going to stop them,” Orr said. “And if they score, we’re going to fix it so it doesn’t happen again.”

