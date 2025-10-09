Listen Live
National

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For...

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Source:

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Turning Point USA has announced an alternative halftime show for Super Bowl LX, following the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the main performer.

Dubbed “The All American Halftime Show,” this event aims to provide a different option for viewers who may not resonate with the NFL’s choice.

The announcement was made on Turning Point USA’s social media, with details about the performers and event specifics to be revealed in the coming months.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most popular global artists, has sparked mixed reactions among NFL fans.

While his music and performances have a massive following, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with his selection for the Super Bowl stage.

Turning Point USA’s alternative show appears to cater to those seeking a more traditional or patriotic entertainment option.

The All American Halftime Show is set to take place on February 8, 2026, coinciding with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

SEE ALSO

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
260 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

A Toast To Black Hollywood
186 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close