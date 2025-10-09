Listen Live
Verzuz Returns, Durk’s Drama, Diggs Lawsuit

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Verzuz Returns, Lil Durk’s Apple Watch Drama, Stefon Diggs Lawsuit

Published on October 9, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Get ready for a celebration of New Orleans hip-hop royalty because Verzuz is officially back. The iconic battle series is setting the stage for a monumental showdown between Cash Money and No Limit Records. This epic clash is scheduled to go down at ComplexCon in Las Vegas on October 25th. It’s a battle for the ages, bringing two of the most powerful forces in Southern hip-hop together to showcase decades of hits, history, and culture. The internet is already debating who will take the crown, but one thing is for sure: it’s going to be a legendary night.

In other news, Lil Durk’s federal case has taken another serious turn. Prosecutors are now accusing the rapper of hiding an Apple Watch while incarcerated. They claim he attempted to destroy the unauthorized device after it was discovered, raising major concerns about witness tampering. Authorities fear the smartwatch may have been used for unmonitored communication with witnesses in his ongoing case. Durk’s legal team has been pushing to have the case thrown out, but this new development adds another layer of complexity to his legal battle, which is set for a hearing on November 18th.

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, is caught in a messy legal conflict with his ex, Mulan Hernandez. She has filed a lawsuit with assault allegations, spilling all the tea on their tumultuous relationship. However, Diggs is firing back, claiming he is the victim of an extortion attempt. He alleges that she caused significant damage to his property, including a $130,000 watch, and even threatened him with a weapon. Diggs maintains his actions were purely in self-defense. We will be watching closely as this legal drama unfolds.


Diva’s Daily Dirt: Verzuz Returns, Lil Durk’s Apple Watch Drama, Stefon Diggs Lawsuit  was originally published on kysdc.com

