DMV Local Recap: Shutdown Deals and Weekend Events

Despite the shutdown, enjoy local events like Disney on Ice, wine festivals, and comedy shows to lift your spirits.

Published on October 8, 2025

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on what’s happening in our community.

Even though the federal government shutdown has caused uncertainty and closed some attractions like the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Library of Congress, there is still plenty to do around the DMV. It’s important to find room for joy and make memories with friends and family, especially during challenging times. With a three-day weekend for Indigenous Peoples’ Day approaching, now is a great time to explore what our community has to offer.

Local businesses are offering support, and the area is full of events to lift your spirits. If you need a good laugh, the Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival is happening at The Wharf. For a family outing, Disney on Ice will be at EagleBank Arena from Thursday through Monday. Music lovers have great options too. Chance the Rapper is performing at Echostage, and Fantasia will be at the MGM National Harbor on Friday and Saturday.

If you’re looking to relax and unwind, the Reggae, Wine & Music Festival in Mount Airy offers a perfect escape. There are also various fall wine festivals and events like Taste of NoVA happening throughout the region.

While the shutdown brings financial strain, remember to take time for yourself and connect with loved ones. Many of these events offer a chance to decompress and create positive memories without breaking the bank. Be intentional about going out and finding moments of happiness. We will continue to share a full list of events and specials to help you navigate this period.


DMV Local Recap: Shutdown Deals and Weekend Events  was originally published on kysdc.com

