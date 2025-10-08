Listen Live
Ravens Sign Veteran Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson To Practice Squad

Published on October 8, 2025

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are adding depth to their injury-plagued secondary, signing veteran safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

To make room for the move, the team released nose tackle Josh Tupou.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, brings experience and playmaking ability to Baltimore’s defense. A former standout with the Philadelphia Eagles, he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory before being traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2025 season.

His stint in Houston was brief — Gardner-Johnson appeared in just three games before being released.

Over his career, he has totaled 319 tackles, 51 pass deflections, 18 interceptions, four sacks, and two forced fumbles, showcasing his versatility as both a coverage safety and a physical presence in the secondary.

The signing comes as the Ravens continue to deal with multiple injuries in their defensive backfield, including Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, and Chidobe Awuzie.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team is still assessing those injuries but remains optimistic several players could return in time for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

