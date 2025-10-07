Baltimore Ravens, Torrey Smith Unveil New Boys & Girls Club in West Baltimore

Source: N/A / n/a

After more than a decade of vacancy, the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore has a new life, thanks to former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and a $20 million investment from the Baltimore Ravens and the Bisciotti Foundation. On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club officially opened its doors, offering a state-of-the-art facility for children and teens.

Smith, who founded the LEVEL82 Foundation after his NFL career, scouted the city for a location that combined high community need, green space, and proximity to schools. He found it at the Hilton Recreation Center, which had been closed for more than 10 years. “This place is perfect,” Smith said. “We created a vision and a dream for what it would be like to truly maximize the space.”

The newly renovated facility includes Dick Cass Field, a multipurpose turf field, an Under Armour-sponsored gymnasium with a full-size court and bleachers, a fitness center, tutoring spaces, indoor and outdoor gathering areas, and specialized activity and game rooms. Green Street Academy students now have a home field for the first time, ending years of traveling across the city to play sports.

“This Club represents the very best of what can happen when our city, local organizations, and private partners come together,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “It will be a game-changer for West Baltimore families.”

Jeff Breslin, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore, emphasized the impact: “Our vision is to close the gap in out-of-school programs one kid, one club, one community at a time.”

Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti highlighted the importance of after-school programs, noting that several current players credit the Boys & Girls Club for providing safe spaces where they could grow and thrive.

The ribbon-cutting celebration drew community leaders, partners, and most importantly, the kids themselves, who will be the first to enjoy the new opportunities this facility offers.