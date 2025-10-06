Latto Talks Relationship with Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, joined by Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, Latto addressed her fraught relationships with Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

The rapper explained that her issue with Ice was real, but was mended after both of their teams “reached out” to each other. “At first I was like mmh, but then I was like hmm,” she said, giggling.

The two have gone on to do songs and music videos together and have been spotted numerous times while on friendly outings.

When it came to the self-proclaimed rap queen Nicki Minaj, Latto said she’s not closing the door: “I’m open to, you know, rekindling with anybody.”

When Cohen pressed, “You gonna be back with Nicki?” with Gizelle jumping in saying, “Yes, we love Nicki,” Latto responded simply: “I did, too.” While she didn’t confirm a reconciliation, her tone suggested willingness.

Latto’s backstory with both fellow rap girlies adds weight to the moment. The rapper’s conflict with Nicki dates back to 2022, when Minaj criticized the Grammys for switching her album out of the rap category while Latto’s “Big Energy” stayed in. Ironically enough, Latto had asked Nicki to be on the song’s remix several times, in which Minaj declined. The chain of events sparked a viral diss exchange including Latto’s 2023 single “Sunday Service” where she seemingly asks Nicki, “do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell. Get in the booth, b*tch.”

Latto’s feud with Ice Spice started back in 2024, most noticeably with fans of both rappers constantly comparing them. This escalated into alleged subliminal shots and the perceived copying of each other’s fashion and art styles. The beef hit a boiling point with Ice dropping “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)” after fans speculated Latto’s verse in her song with Offset, “Fine As Can Be” was a diss to Ice Spice. However, in 2025, they squashed the beef and released “Gyatt” together.

Now, fresh from this candid TV moment, Latto seems to be standing in a place of growth and openness.