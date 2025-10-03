Listen Live
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Trial & Instagram Ad Drama

Trending on the Timeline: Diddy’s Trial and Instagram Ad Controversy

DJ Misses spills tea on Instagram ad controversy and Diddy’s trial, with prosecutors pushing for an 11-year sentence.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

First up, Instagram’s head honcho, Adam Mosseri, is out here trying to convince us that Instagram isn’t listening to our conversations. He claims the app doesn’t use your phone’s mic to target ads, saying it would drain your battery and violate privacy. But let’s be real—how many of y’all have talked about something random, and then boom, there’s an ad for it? I’m just saying, Adam, we’re not buying it.

Now, let’s talk about the big news: Diddy’s trial. Prosecutors are pushing for a heavy sentence—11 years and three months behind bars, plus a $500,000 fine. They’re arguing that the punishment should reflect the psychological, emotional, and physical damage caused. Meanwhile, Diddy’s ex, Gina, who had her own drama with Young Miami, claims prosecutors pressured her to feel like a victim, even when she said she wasn’t.

With sentencing set for October 3rd, the timeline is buzzing. Will Diddy get the full 11 years? Or will the court go lighter? Either way, it’s getting real, and I’ll keep y’all updated as it unfolds.

So, while you’re debating Instagram ads and Diddy’s fate, make sure you’re staying locked in with me for all the tea. Follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) and check out Posted On The Corner for more updates.


SEE ALSO

Trending on the Timeline: Diddy’s Trial and Instagram Ad Controversy  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Families Could Lose $150 A Month Under New SNAP Benefit Cuts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
179 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Baltimore Approves $13.3M Purchase Of Downtown Hotel For Homeless Housing

Baltimore City Hall
253 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

More Than 400 New Maryland Laws Take Effect Oct. 1; Here’s What You Need to Know

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close