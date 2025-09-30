Listen Live
Latto Finally Confirms Relationship With “Husband” 21 Savage

Published on September 30, 2025

There has been rumors for years that Latto and 21 Savage were and item despite 21 reportedly being a married man! Well it looks like either 21 is officially divorced or she’s tired of hiding, because she just confirmed their relationship. TMZ caught up with Latto while she was leaving her hotel in New York City earlier this week when she broke the big news. “Wait, so are you tired of people asking about you-know-who?” one photographer asked her, later clarifying that she was referring to 21 Savage. “No,” Latto declared with a cheeky smile. “My man, my man, my man.” She even referred to the rapper as her “husband” shortly before that. 

Before this announcement the two were spotted on vacay together,

