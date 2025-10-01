Listen Live
Persia's Picks

BGE Offers Bill Support For Federal Workers

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Cardi B
Courtesy

BGE is now expanding assistance to customers impacted by the federal government shutdown. This support will help give support to impacted federal workers to help manage energy costs and prevent service disconnection.

The support includes flexible payment arrangements, a 30-day waiver on late payment charges and more.

BGE is offering the following support options for those federal workers:

  • Flexible payment options – Customers will be eligible for different payment arrangements and budget billing plans.
  • Late payment charge waivers – A 30-day waiver on late payment charges will be granted in increments for impacted customers.
  • Streamlined verification – Customers will not be required to provide government ID to access additional support measures.
  • Proactive assistance resources – Customers who contact BGE’s Care Center will be proactively offered support services available through BGE’s self-service Assistance Finder, which provides simple and personalized recommendations.

Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of BGE said in a statement,

“The federal government shutdown has created unexpected financial uncertainty for people across the country, including our friends, family, and neighbors living and working right here in central Maryland.” “As part of BGE’s commitment to helping customers when they need it most, we are stepping up to offer additional support for federal employees in this challenging time.”

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Families Could Lose $150 A Month Under New SNAP Benefit Cuts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Teen in Maryland DHS Custody Found Dead In Baltimore Hotel

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
179 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Baltimore City Hall
253 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Baltimore’s DPW Launches Effort to Inform Residents About Lead In Pipes

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close