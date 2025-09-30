DMV Local Recap: New Laws Take Effect This Week

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important changes happening in our community.

This week, be aware that hundreds of new laws go into effect across the DMV starting Wednesday, October 1st. You don’t want to get caught slipping, as these changes will affect many aspects of daily life, from driving to housing.

In Maryland alone, more than 400 new laws will be enacted. A significant one for drivers is the Sergeant Patrick Kep Act, which tightens the penalties for reckless driving. Under this new law, driving 30 miles per hour or more over the speed limit is now considered reckless driving. This carries a penalty of six license points, a $1,000 fine, and possible jail time. The law is named for a Montgomery County police officer who was severely injured by a speeding driver. Additionally, automated speed cameras across Maryland will begin issuing tiered tickets based on how fast you were going over the limit.

There are also important updates for renters. Landlords in Maryland will now be required to provide tenants with at least 24 hours’ written notice before entering a leased property, except in emergencies. Another new landlord-tenant law prohibits late fees from exceeding 5% of the unpaid rent amount.

Other notable Maryland laws include the “Second Look Act,” requiring the Parole Commission to consider an inmate’s age during parole decisions, and a law allowing adults 21 and older to manufacture personal use amounts of cannabis products at home, provided no volatile solvents are used. It’s crucial to stay informed, so be sure to read up on all the new regulations affecting your area.





