Lamar Jackson Likely To Miss Multiple Games

Published on September 30, 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, forcing him to leave the game early. The setback has quickly become the biggest storyline in the AFC North.

Jackson, a two-time MVP and the engine of Baltimore’s offense, is expected to miss two to three games, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. That means backup Cooper Rush is in line to start against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams before Baltimore’s bye in Week 7.

The injury sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some suggesting Jackson pulled himself out of the game. That narrative was swiftly dismissed, but the reality remains: without Jackson, the Ravens’ season could unravel fast.

If Baltimore drops both contests, it could fall to 1-5, putting the Steelers, currently 3-1 and leading the division, firmly in control. Even if the Ravens manage to scrape out a win, the timing of Jackson’s absence makes it an uphill battle to keep pace in a competitive AFC North.

Jackson’s health will now be the deciding factor not only for Baltimore’s season but for the entire division race.

